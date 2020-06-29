New programs provide coronavirus testing for Alabama college students, state contact tracing app

Alabama has two new programs to expand coronavirus testing and the notification of people who may have been exposed to the virus.

The programs are called “Testing for Alabama” and “Stay Safe Together.” They’ll be implemented by the Alabama Department of Public Health and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

The state says these platforms will support public institutions of higher education “to enhance safety on campus during the pandemic,” and they may later support businesses and other entities.

They’re supported by $30 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). The state says they’ll also target underserved areas and hotspots for cases.

The Testing for Alabama initiative will allow every college student attending a public four-year and two-year college in the state to be tested prior to reentry on campus.

A news release provided by UAB on Monday says the Stay Safe Together platform will include a coronavirus health check and an exposure notification app backed by Google and Apple. The state says the app can anonymously alert someone if they are at risk from being exposed to someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

UAB says the app is expected to be ready in time for the fall semester.