Clear
BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: White House coronavirus task force gives update on government response Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

New guidelines announced for Alabama unemployment benefits during coronavirus pandemic

There are new eligibility guidelines for unemployment benefits for Alabama workers who are not able to work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 10:00 AM
Posted By: Pat Simon

There are new eligibility guidelines for unemployment benefits for Alabama workers who are not able to work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced these four instances on a conference call with business owners Friday morning:

1) Those who are quarantined by a medical professional or a government agency
2) Those who are laid off or sent home without pay for an extended period by their employer due to coronavirus concerns
3) Those who are diagnosed with coronavirus
4) Or, those who are caring for an immediate family member who is diagnosed with coronavirus

Workers can file for benefits by calling 1-866-234-5382 or online at www.labor.alabama.gov.

Tap here for more information on coronavirus and to sign up for WAAY 31’s daily coronavirus newsletter

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events