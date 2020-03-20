New guidelines announced for Alabama unemployment benefits during coronavirus pandemic

There are new eligibility guidelines for unemployment benefits for Alabama workers who are not able to work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced these four instances on a conference call with business owners Friday morning:

1) Those who are quarantined by a medical professional or a government agency

2) Those who are laid off or sent home without pay for an extended period by their employer due to coronavirus concerns

3) Those who are diagnosed with coronavirus

4) Or, those who are caring for an immediate family member who is diagnosed with coronavirus

Workers can file for benefits by calling 1-866-234-5382 or online at www.labor.alabama.gov.

