New face covering policy coming to Huntsville International Airport

Starting Monday, May 18, Huntsville International Airport will implement a new face covering policy.

According to a news release, the policy urges all individuals entering the facility to wear a face covering and applies to anyone inside the building. All employees will be required to wear a face covering in public areas.

Passengers will be allowed to remove face coverings while eating or drinking or if it's unsafe for them to wear a face covering based on the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"One of Huntsville International Airport's top priorities throughout this pandemic has been to keep passengers, tenants and employees safe while at our facility," said Huntsville International Airport CEO Rick Tucker. "We are adhering to the recommendations of the CDC in regards to face coverings because safety is a priority and because we want all passengers to feel comfortable traveling through Huntsville."

Transportation Security Administration and airline employees are already required to wear face coverings while interacting with passengers.