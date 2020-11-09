New coronavirus unit in Decatur opens in two weeks

On Monday, health officials in Morgan County announced the new coronavirus unit at Decatur Morgan Hospital's Parkway Campus is planned to have a soft opening in two weeks. Employees for the unit are going through orientation until then.

The new unit at Parkway Campus will allow other campuses to transfer their non-ICU coronavirus patients to the new unit, which will open up space in the general hospital and the intensive care unit.

Across the state, about 49% of patients in hospitals that are positive for coronavirus are in the ICU. Decatur Morgan Hospital Chief Nursing Officer, Anita Walden, said that number is reflective of the number of coronavirus patients in the Decatur Morgan Hospital system.

“It’s really had a huge impact on us at the hospital. We have 19 ICU beds and of those, as I said, 9 of those are filled with COVID patients, that we wouldn’t have otherwise most likely," said Walden. "That causes a backup in our emergency department and so we do have to hold patients there until there are beds made available.”

Walden said the new unit will open hospital beds for non-coronavirus patients at the Decatur general campus.

Health officials previously told us they hope to open the new unit with 15 beds and eventually expand to 36.