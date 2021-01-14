Huntsville Hospital to start vaccinating Alabamians 75 and older on Monday

A Huntsville Hospital clinic will start vaccinating Alabamians 75 and older on Monday by appointment only.

Tracy Doughty, Senior VP of Operations, said “As of yesterday, we had about 10,000 reservations, so the team is working through those now and setting up appointments as we speak.”

The clinic will be held at Jaycees Building in John Hunt Park. Reservations can be made online.

Doughty advises that individuals should not come to reserve their spots.

“The sole purpose of employees there are to put vaccines in arms and you need an appointment to do that,” Doughty said.

Once registering, hospital staff will reach out to individuals to schedule an appointment.

There is less supply than there is a demand for the vaccine.

“Will have 200 vaccines that first day,” said Doughty.

As days progress, the hospital is looking at doing 750 vaccines a day.

Vaccination appointments will be from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday. From then on, the clinic will be vaccinating from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The hospital said they will continue vaccinating at the clinic in months to come, as long as the state continues to supply them with vaccines.

Doughty said the vaccination process at the clinic should be “seamless.”

Alabamians registered for the clinic will receive the Pfizer vaccine.