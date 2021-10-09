New Hope Pharmacy says people should not rely on COVID booster shots & monoclonal antbody treatment, & just get vaccinated

According to the CDC more​ people are getting the COVID booster shot every day than those who are getting their first vaccine shot or even finishing their set.

WAAY-31 spoke with New Hope Pharmacy after speaking with their staff who say they believe this is happening in Alabama too.

The staff told us they've been seeing less people come in for their first COVID shot, but are hearing more say they'd much rather wait to get the monoclonal treatment or a booster shot.

They say that is not​ the way to go.

"They're in a limited supply and if everybody flocks to it there wouldn't be anything left," Sherry Newton.

Sherry Newton works in the pharmacy department at New Hope Pharmacy and she says that's what's possibly causing less people to get their first COVID shot or finish getting both.

Newton says earlier this year, they would see nearly 500 people in a week but now it's slowed significantly.

"We have had people come in that want it now, like stragglers. We'll have like 10-20 a week that have had family or coworkers die and say hey I want the vaccine now," said Newton.

Doctors and health leaders are urging people not to wait to get vaccinated.

Newton says even though hospitalizations are declining, a lot of people are still dying from the virus.

With the holiday season approaching, Newton says she's hopeful more people will come out in to get vaccinated.

"That's when people go be with their families and friends they haven't seen in awhile. If you haven't been vaccinated, you don't know if you'll expose your family to the virus, even vaccinated people can get it," she said.

You can still come to New Hope Pharmacy to get your COVID-19 shot and the staff prefer you make an appointment beforehand.

If you'd like a consultation about the vaccine, Newton says they're more than happy to help.