New Hope Elementary moving to remote learning due to coronavirus

New Hope Elementary School is moving to remote learning the rest of this week due to coronavirus.

“At the end of the week, we will reassess in the hopes of returning to our hybrid schedule next week,” Madison County Schools Superintendent Allen Perkins said in a news release.

Also according to Perkins:

Chromebooks and Mifis will be issued to students who need them. Remote instruction will be provided through Google Classroom and SchoolsPLP.

Teachers will also be available throughout the day (8:30-3:30) to help students with their work via email and Google Meet.

Google Meetings will also be scheduled for students to receive direct instruction and live help.

Student meals will be served each day from 11 a.m. to noon.