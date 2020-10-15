Clear
BREAKING NEWS Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upholds Madison County murder conviction Full Story

New Guntersville restaurant navigates opening during a pandemic

Credit: Lupita’s Mexican Grill on Facebook

While the pandemic has hit the restaurant industry hard and caused many establishments to shutter around the country, some are going strong with new beginnings.

Posted: Oct 15, 2020 2:43 PM
Posted By: Megan Janssen

While the pandemic has hit the restaurant industry hard and caused many establishments to shutter around the country, some are going strong with new beginnings.

"Yes, you can, you can open a business. It is difficult, of course, it is difficult in this pandemic that we are living, but when we work hard as a team, it can be achieved," said Sandra Bedolla, Manager of Lupita’s Mexican Grill in Guntersville.

Bedolla has brought this attitude into the new restaurant, which opened its doors last month. Lupita’s Mexican Grill was born after El Pollo Maniaco in Tanner had to move when the property where it was located got bought out by the state.

She says many aspects of getting off the ground have been slower due to the pandemic.

"Actually, the process is the same, but it's longer. We've tried to process our alcohol licenses, the permits, everything has taken a little longer than usual," Bedolla said.

This weekend will be the first that they are able to serve alcohol, which Bedolla hopes will attract more business. She says the pandemic has also affected their hours, which they are thinking of cutting back—finding it difficult to sustain their normal weekday hours of 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and weekend hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Despite the added challenges, Bedolla says their first month in Guntersville has gone well and the community is excited about their arrival.

"They have received us very well. We have been given good feedback on our food. They have supported us. We already have regular customers, which is hard [to get]," Bedolla said.

The restaurant offers both dine-in and curbside pickup. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 80°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 148659

Reported Deaths: 2590
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson21746362
Mobile14056312
Tuscaloosa9651128
Montgomery9399194
Madison867883
Shelby680459
Lee634664
Baldwin627066
Marshall418246
Calhoun392257
Etowah386946
Morgan375732
Houston353725
Elmore300951
DeKalb294224
St. Clair264741
Walker259091
Limestone257425
Talladega245433
Cullman213221
Lauderdale195038
Autauga192828
Franklin191630
Jackson187613
Russell18683
Colbert184027
Dallas183726
Blount175023
Chilton174031
Escambia168727
Covington158529
Coffee15687
Dale156450
Pike128412
Chambers125643
Tallapoosa123685
Clarke122916
Marion102529
Butler97740
Barbour9509
Marengo91021
Winston85613
Geneva8067
Randolph76113
Lawrence74828
Pickens74715
Bibb74413
Hale71429
Cherokee68714
Lowndes68527
Clay66711
Bullock62816
Monroe6159
Henry6115
Washington61112
Perry5756
Crenshaw57430
Wilcox55411
Conecuh54912
Fayette52010
Macon52018
Cleburne4836
Sumter45921
Lamar4263
Choctaw37712
Greene32915
Coosa1903
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 220538

Reported Deaths: 2828
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby33288545
Davidson28717323
Knox1125783
Hamilton10730100
Rutherford10570104
Williamson619447
Sumner5360105
Wilson415552
Putnam389951
Montgomery362350
Madison343276
Out of TN339831
Unassigned33876
Bradley327920
Sevier300619
Blount294731
Maury285834
Sullivan283040
Washington280142
Robertson240139
Hamblen225441
Tipton211322
Gibson198233
Dyer184024
Hardeman172732
Trousdale17177
Coffee163018
Obion155518
Wayne15467
Bedford153619
Loudon14839
Dickson147217
Anderson146313
Fayette143221
Cumberland142724
Weakley139423
Greene138348
Jefferson138017
McMinn137031
Carter133932
Lawrence133217
Henderson132724
Warren12529
Hardin124019
Monroe123921
Macon121423
Lauderdale120616
Haywood115925
Franklin115414
Roane11116
Carroll106324
Johnson10506
McNairy104824
Overton10328
Hawkins101623
White101413
Rhea98816
Marshall9686
Lake9523
Cheatham91210
Bledsoe9014
Smith89612
Cocke87011
Giles82431
Fentress8025
Campbell7475
Lincoln7452
Hickman71013
Chester69913
Crockett69919
Henry69710
DeKalb64516
Marion6409
Decatur60011
Grainger4914
Claiborne4845
Union4702
Grundy4678
Polk44813
Jackson3995
Morgan3806
Houston37014
Benton3689
Humphreys3674
Cannon3612
Clay3446
Unicoi3091
Lewis2942
Scott2943
Stewart2946
Sequatchie2893
Meigs2654
Moore2271
Pickett2183
Van Buren1851
Perry1751
Hancock1123

Most Popular Stories

Community Events