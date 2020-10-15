New Guntersville restaurant navigates opening during a pandemic

While the pandemic has hit the restaurant industry hard and caused many establishments to shutter around the country, some are going strong with new beginnings.

"Yes, you can, you can open a business. It is difficult, of course, it is difficult in this pandemic that we are living, but when we work hard as a team, it can be achieved," said Sandra Bedolla, Manager of Lupita’s Mexican Grill in Guntersville.

Bedolla has brought this attitude into the new restaurant, which opened its doors last month. Lupita’s Mexican Grill was born after El Pollo Maniaco in Tanner had to move when the property where it was located got bought out by the state.

She says many aspects of getting off the ground have been slower due to the pandemic.

"Actually, the process is the same, but it's longer. We've tried to process our alcohol licenses, the permits, everything has taken a little longer than usual," Bedolla said.

This weekend will be the first that they are able to serve alcohol, which Bedolla hopes will attract more business. She says the pandemic has also affected their hours, which they are thinking of cutting back—finding it difficult to sustain their normal weekday hours of 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and weekend hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Despite the added challenges, Bedolla says their first month in Guntersville has gone well and the community is excited about their arrival.

"They have received us very well. We have been given good feedback on our food. They have supported us. We already have regular customers, which is hard [to get]," Bedolla said.

The restaurant offers both dine-in and curbside pickup. For more information, visit their Facebook page.