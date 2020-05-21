New Decatur business opens during coronavirus outbreak

Several businesses are ramping up to open in Decatur amid the outbreak.

We learned one was able to successfully open for pick up orders just last month.

WAAY-31 spoke with the owners about how they opened up during the coronavirus pandemic.

Owners Lauren Riehl, Connie Torbert and Juanita Healy told WAAY-31 opening up wasn't so bad because they are able to sell their baked goods for pick up.

At Cheesecakes and More they sell cakes, cookies, and other baked goods.

They aren't yet open for dine-in services, but say they'll be ready once they get the go ahead.

Healy told us on Thursday they sold over 30 orders in just a couple hours.

She said there were a few last minute orders as well..so they're busy all day long.

But all of the women told us though it may seem easy... it's definitely been some challenges and have this to say to other businesses as they slowly reopen.

"Hang in there. It's not like we've not had things go wrong. A cooler that doesn't work, a new stove we have to learn, and our supplies. And our supplies, that's been a big issue," they said.

They all say they can't wait to open their dining area and are already seeing an increase in daily orders every day.

Since they've been so busy, you can call ahead to place an order and pick it up curbside.

You can call (256) 686-0253 to place an order.