New Decatur Morgan Hospital coronavirus unit opens in less than 2 weeks

In less than two weeks Decatur Morgan Hospital's Parkway Campus will open up its new coronavirus unit.

With cases on the rise in Morgan County, the new coronavirus unit will help remove some of the virus patients from the main Decatur Morgan Hospital.

"We've seen an uprise in COVID patients and we want to alleviate the stress that's on the Decatur Campus and provide safety for our community," said COVID Unit Director, Tina McGrath.

McGrath says working during the pandemic has been stressful.

"Definitely an adjustment for our staff. We're just providing the best quality care that we can and providing safety to our staff with the correct PPE," said McGrath.

And McGrath says nurses are not only helping the patients but also their families.

"Making sure that the families of the COVID patients that come in know that they're okay. Communication is a big part of this, along with safety and providing that quality care," McGrath said.

And family members can't visit coronavirus-positive patients in the hospital, but they can FaceTime them.

"We're providing tablets for them. So, they can see their loved ones and talk to their loved ones," McGrath said.

The nurses said everyone should do three things to stay safe.

"For safety, washing your hands, doing your social distancing, wearing your mask, please wear your mask," said McGrath.

The coronavirus unit's soft opening will be on Nov. 23.

When the unit first opens, staff can take care of 15 patients, and eventually, they will be able to take care of 36. There will be three nurses on staff at all times to take care of the patients.