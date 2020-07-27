Clear

New CDC guidance recommends shorter quarantine for coronavirus patients, no retesting

The CDC has new guidance for people who test positive for coronavirus.

Posted: Jul 27, 2020 9:31 AM
Updated: Jul 27, 2020 9:34 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The CDC has new guidance for patients quarantining due to coronavirus.

The guidance says most adults who have had mild to moderate symptoms can stop quarantining after 10 days. It also says they do not need to be retested before returning to work.

Experts say the latest scientific data shows most people are no longer infectious 10 days after their symptoms begin.

The Alabama Department of Public Health issued a statement Monday morning regarding the updates. You can read it below:

Most adults who have had mild to moderate COVID-19 illness can now leave isolation after completing10 days in home isolation and persons do not needto be retested before returning to work, according to newly released Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

This change in recommendations about the duration of isolation was made because the latest scientific data show most people are no longer infectious 10 days after symptoms begin. Equivalent data for infants and children is not currently available.In the absence of specific data, the same guidelines apply to the pediatric age group.

As the medical community better understands how people are infected and transmit the virus, another significant change is that retesting is no longer recommended in order for most patients to discontinue isolation.

There have been nationwide delays in obtaining results for diagnostic testing. Dr. Karen Landers, medical officer for the Northern and Northeastern Public Health Districts, emphasized the importance of patients with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 to isolate at home after being tested for the virus. She cautioned, “While waiting for their test results, these persons are likely to be contagious and need to receive instructions from a doctor or the Alabama Department of Public Health before returning to work and leaving their residence.”

Additional revised CDC guidelines include the following:

· If COVID-19 patients have had a fever, the recommended number of hours that have passed since their last fever without the use of fever-reducing medications is reduced from 72 to 24 hours to discontinue isolation.

· Asymptomatic persons can discontinue isolation and other precautions 10 days after the date of their first positive RT-PCR test for SARDS-CoV-2 RNA.

· For persons who were diagnosed with symptomatic COVID-19 and remained asymptomatic after recovery, retesting is not recommended within 3 months after the date symptoms began for the initial COVID-19 infection.

· For persons who never developed symptoms, the date of the first positive RT-PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 RNA should be used in place of the date of symptom onset to determine length of isolation.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit alabamapublichealth.gov.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Florence
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 77351

Reported Deaths: 1428
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson10258202
Mobile7193175
Montgomery5642137
Madison424121
Tuscaloosa353658
Baldwin266517
Marshall266126
Shelby263828
Lee224340
Unassigned194345
Morgan193312
Etowah164317
DeKalb14909
Elmore143734
Walker136457
Dallas118620
Franklin107819
Calhoun10766
Houston107411
Russell10471
Limestone10069
St. Clair9798
Cullman9469
Autauga90920
Lauderdale8939
Colbert87511
Escambia81215
Chambers77637
Tallapoosa76178
Talladega7179
Butler71434
Dale67616
Jackson6483
Coffee6335
Covington63318
Pike5967
Chilton5804
Blount5781
Lowndes53124
Barbour5234
Marengo47812
Marion47324
Clarke4329
Hale42522
Bullock40811
Wilcox3849
Perry3823
Winston38010
Monroe3613
Randolph35910
Sumter33915
Conecuh3339
Pickens3329
Bibb3172
Macon28612
Washington27210
Choctaw25812
Lawrence2440
Greene23210
Crenshaw2263
Henry2133
Cherokee1947
Geneva1860
Clay1663
Lamar1611
Fayette1385
Cleburne951
Coosa862
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 93936

Reported Deaths: 967
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby18331267
Davidson17836186
Rutherford538947
Hamilton505543
Knox310023
Williamson289621
Sumner288967
Unassigned28473
Out of TN262512
Wilson184020
Trousdale15596
Bradley14499
Montgomery14399
Putnam136111
Sevier13574
Robertson127816
Tipton9318
Hamblen88310
Maury8814
Blount7847
Bedford76310
Macon76211
Lake7100
Washington6940
Hardeman67011
Bledsoe6481
Madison61110
Sullivan5856
Fayette5258
Loudon5153
Dickson4910
Cheatham4464
Rhea4441
Dyer4365
Anderson4304
McMinn42320
Gibson4091
Lawrence3756
Jefferson3632
Lauderdale3276
Henderson3130
Carter3013
Cumberland3006
Hardin2997
Warren2933
Coffee2910
Cocke2891
Smith2852
Greene2845
Obion2764
Giles2685
Haywood2604
Monroe2577
McNairy2352
Roane2301
Hawkins2112
Marshall2092
DeKalb2041
Franklin2033
Lincoln1861
Wayne1831
Hickman1730
Marion1724
Claiborne1570
White1573
Crockett1503
Weakley1491
Chester1460
Campbell1441
Carroll1282
Overton1071
Henry1061
Polk1050
Grainger1010
Unicoi980
Jackson970
Decatur940
Cannon900
Grundy852
Sequatchie790
Union770
Meigs760
Humphreys733
Hancock640
Johnson630
Perry600
Stewart580
Morgan551
Fentress500
Scott500
Benton471
Clay410
Houston410
Moore360
Lewis331
Van Buren220
Pickett181

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events