Need for wheelchairs, walkers immediate after aluminum supply chain shortage

A supply chain issue affecting aluminum has left some Alabama hospitals dealing with shortages of wheelchairs, walkers and other items.

The University of Alabama at Birmingham said they are asking people to search their homes for some of these items to give to the hospital. WAAY-31 spoke with a nonprofit that is also looking for these items to help those in need.

Officials with the group Christmas Charities Year-Round said they're in desperate need of items like wheelchairs. They have a program that provides access to them for patients in need, and they work with Huntsville Hospital to help meet needs.

But, right now, the items available isn't matching the demand.

"We have folks from across North Alabama and even from our local hospitals that are needing that equipment that they can't afford, and we're able to give it out to them at no cost," said Hilary Gould, executive director for Christmas Charities Year-Round.

She said they're in dire need of wheelchairs, canes and motorized chairs — so much so, there's a wait list for every item. For the wheelchairs alone, there's more than 20 people who need them, Gould said.

Gould said the increase in need may be from a snowball effect of Covid issues or people not being able to get one that they ordered due to delivery delays or the person being transient.

"If they're just trying to get back on their feet, it's really nothing like a wheelchair that can get them going and allow them to have a little bit more transporting freedom," she said.

The public can help meet the community's need by checking their homes or storage spaces for wheelchairs, walkers and similar items in good condition that they no longer need. They can then bring the items to the Christmas Charities Year-Round office on Leeman Ferry Road to donate.

"We can even give them a receipt for the items, for the value of that item, for their taxes," Gould said. "We'll check it out, make sure it works, clean it off and then have it available for those who need it."

Huntsville Hospital said they aren't having any issues with their demand of the same products, but they are monitoring their supply to ensure that if anything does happen, they can work on an alternative.