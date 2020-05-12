Nearly a dozen coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama federal prison

There are nearly a dozen coronavirus cases inside the federal prison in Aliceville, according to Birmingham’s ABC-affiliated station, 33/40.
Six inmates and four staff members at Federal Correctional Institution, Aliceville tested positive for the virus, 33/40 reports. According to the Bureau of Federal Prisons, three inmates and three staff members are recovered.
Almost 1,400 inmates reside at the prison in Pickens County.
