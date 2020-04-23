Nearly 60,000 coronavirus-related unemployment claims filed last week in Alabama

The Alabama Department of Labor says 66,432 initial unemployment claims were filed during the week of April 12 to April 18, 2020.

Of these claims, 59,527 are coronavirus-related.

The department says the majority of claims filed were from employees in the Industry Not Available (unclassified) section, followed by Manufacturing, Accommodation and Food Services, Retail Trade, Health Care and Social Assistance, Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation Services.

You can find a breakdown by county here.

You can find a breakdown by industry here.