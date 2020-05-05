The Alabama Department of Public Health says 2,498 patients in Alabama who were diagnosed with coronavirus are no longer symptomatic, as of May 4.
That means a little less than a third of Alabamians who tested positive are no longer symptomatic or didn't show symptoms when the health department interviewed them.
On April 24, the department said 1,751 patients diagnosed with coronavirus were no longer symptomatic.
Find more coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
Related Content
- Nearly 2,500 Alabamians diagnosed with coronavirus are no longer symptomatic
- State: About 1,750 Alabamians recovered from coronavirus
- Unemployment benefits available for Alabamians impacted by coronavirus
- State: More than 1,200 Alabamians recovered from coronavirus
- 'There’s no need to panic:’ Gov. Kay Ivey urges coronavirus calm for Alabamians
- Sen. Shelby, State Department working to help Alabamians, other Americans stuck in Peru
- Jackson Co. Commission Chairman: 2 Highlands Medical Center nurses diagnosed with coronavirus
- Tennessee reports 957 coronavirus cases
- Alabama has 501 coronavirus cases
- Alabama has 1,000 coronavirus cases
Scroll for more content...