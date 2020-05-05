Nearly 2,500 Alabamians diagnosed with coronavirus are no longer symptomatic

The Alabama Department of Public Health says 2,498 patients in Alabama who were diagnosed with coronavirus are no longer symptomatic, as of May 4.

That means a little less than a third of Alabamians who tested positive are no longer symptomatic or didn't show symptoms when the health department interviewed them.

On April 24, the department said 1,751 patients diagnosed with coronavirus were no longer symptomatic.

