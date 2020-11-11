Nearly 200 East Limestone High School students quarantining due to multiple coronavirus cases

More than 169 students at East Limestone High School in Athens are quarantining after multiple students tested positive for coronavirus.

Four band members, a player on the boys JV basketball team and two other students separate from those programs tested positive for the virus.

The entire basketball team and 11 teachers are quarantining, although no positive cases are confirmed among staff members.

More than 200 people in the district are quarantining.

Limestone County Schools Superintendent Dr. Randy Shearouse confirmed the cases Wednesday afternoon.