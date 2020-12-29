Nation’s first case of COVID-19 variant confirmed in Colorado

The first case of a COVID-19 variant has been confirmed in Colorado.

ABC News reports “Today, Gov. Polis and state health officials announced Colorado’s first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, the same variant discovered in the UK.”

It says the CDC was informed of the case, which is a man in his 20s. He is currently in isolation and has no travel history.

No close contacts have been identified so far, according to ABC News.

It’s the first case of the variant identified in the U.S. The state says "the currently approved vaccines are thought to be effective against this variant."

“There is a lot we don’t know about this new COVID-19 variant, but scientists in the United Kingdom are warning the world that it is significantly more contagious. The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority and we will closely monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely. We are working to prevent spread and contain the virus at all levels,” said Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.

