National volleyball championship kicks off in Huntsville with coronavirus safety measures

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the USA Volleyball National Beach Tour Junior Championship kicked off on Tuesday in Huntsville.

More than 20 states are represented and 350 teams are competing at John Hunt Park.

Officials stated that although this has a great economic impact for Huntsville, they are still keeping people safe from the virus. They are following the mask ordinance, making sure people social distance and they have hand sanitizer in various areas. They also encouraged the audience to bring their own chairs and a tent instead of sitting next to other people on the bleachers.

"There are several hundred people here that are rotating in and out, so they're not all here at one time, but making sure the standards are clear and making sure we enforce those standards," said Huntsville City Administrator John Hamilton.

The tournament ends this Sunday, and it is bringing more than $700,000 to Huntsville.