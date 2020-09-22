Organizations encourage people to celebrate National Voter Registration Day

On Tuesday it was National Voter Registration Day. In North Alabama, organizations across the region encouraged people to register ahead of the general election in just over a month.

Two groups in Huntsville told WAAY 31 they're making sure everyone is prepared ahead of the general election on Nov. 3.

“It’s important to be, to have your voting plan in place. If you don’t have a voting plan, you need to get one now because the pandemic has made it even harder than it has been in the past," said Voter Services Chair of the League of Women Voters of the Tennessee Valley Kathy Jones.

She said they're using media to reach potential voters this year in addition to their regularly planned events.

On Wednesday, the league will have a virtual performance with local artists.

On Saturday they'll host a voting help drive up where people can register to vote or fill out their absentee ballots.

Jones said it's one way they're able to continue their work during the pandemic.

“We’ve been holding drive up voter services events so people who are concerned about their health, that they don’t have to choose between their health and exercising the right to vote," said Jones.

The United Women of Color organization also updated it's National Voter Registration Day plans this year.

The Executive Director, Angela Curry, said the group isn't able to have as many face-to-face events, but they're still finding ways to go to underserved communities and educate people on how they can safely vote.

“Because of COVID-19 we’ve already been limited and then some people were limited prior to that," said Curry. "So, we’re trying to bridge the gap and provide an opportunity so no one has to choose between their health and voting.”

In order to vote in the general election, you have to register to vote by Oct. 19.