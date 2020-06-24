NY, New Jersey, Connecticut put Alabama on coronavirus quarantine list due to rise in cases

NEW YORK (AP) - Officials say New York, Connecticut and New Jersey will require visitors from states with high infection rates, including Alabama, to quarantine for 14 days.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that "we also have to make sure the virus doesn’t come on a plane again.” Cuomo announced what was called a “travel advisory” at a briefing jointly via video feeds with fellow Democratic Govs. Phil Murphy of New Jersey and Ned Lamont of Connecticut.

The states’ health departments will provide details of how the rule will work.

As of Wednesday, the advisory affects travelers from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas.