NFL star, Rudy Ford, helps feed families during coronavirus pandemic

A local NFL star gives back to his community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It's a big gesture, for a small community.

"There's not a lot of people who know about the Brownsboro or Ryland area," Wears Chapel Baptist Church Pastor, Timothy Payne said.

Philadelphia Eagles safety and New Hope graduate, Rudy Ford, donated 10,000 dollars to help his community provide hot meals for families.

"Was kinda just like, how can I help?" Ford said.

Ford delivered meals to cars as they drove up to Wears Chapel Baptist Church Friday afternoon in Brownsboro.

"I definitely think it's a great thing to be able to do," Ford said. "I'm just glad I'm in a position to do so."

Payne said the church feeds families year round, but during the coronavirus pandemic, the demand has gone up.

"It's been an amazing God story how it's all worked out, and I'm so excited that someone that's an NFL player was able to come and give back to our community," Payne said.

And it's not every day lunch is served by a professional football player.

"People are just excited to see him, and so appreciative," Payne said.

The former Auburn Tiger doesn't want any recognition. He says he's just proud to be from central Madison County, and is happy to provide relief during these trying times.

"Just, just big smiles, that's my only thing, that's my only goal, to share positivity during this time right now," Ford said.

To donate to Wears Chapel Baptist, visit their Facebook page.