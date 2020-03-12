NCAA cancels Division I basketball tournaments due to coronavirus

The NCAA has canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, along with all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships, due to concerns about coronavirus.
The organization issued this statement Thursday afternoon:
“Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities.”
