Clear
BREAKING NEWS NBA suspending season after Wednesday night’s games until further notice because of the coronavirus concerns Full Story
BREAKING NEWS US suspending all travel from Europe, except UK, starting Friday due to coronavirus Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

NBA suspending season after Wednesday night until further notice because of coronavirus concerns

AP Source says Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 8:38 PM
Updated: Mar 11, 2020 8:55 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) - The NBA has suspended its season “until further notice" after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus, a move that came only hours after the majority of the league's owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas.

Now there will be no games at all, at least for the time being.

A person with knowledge of the situation said the Jazz player who tested positive was center Rudy Gobert.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the league nor the team confirmed the presumptive positive test.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events