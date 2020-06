NASA is working to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

The space agency created a wearable item called "PULSE." It vibrates when a person's hands come close to their face. That way, they can remember to avoid contact.

NASA isn't selling the devices, but you can make one at home. You will need a 3D printer, wire and other materials.

The instructions on how to make one are here. You can find more information about the device here.