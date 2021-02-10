NAACP to host coronavirus vaccine information sessions

One organization is working to further inform the African American community about the Covid vaccine. Starting Wednesday, the NAACP will host online information sessions about the vaccine, and listen to concerns or answer any questions community members have about it.

The president of the state's NAACP, Benard Simelton, sayspeople in the African American community have concerns about taking the coronavirus vaccine. He said some simply don't know where they'll be able to get the vaccine or how to book an appointment, while others still are unsure if they want to get the shot.

The state currently doesn't have any information on how many African American people have received a vaccine in comparison to other races, but we do know in other states the numbers have been disproportionate with African American people being vaccinated less than other races.

Simelton said the information sessions will include a representative from the state department of health who can answer questions. He said hosting these sessions is important because they want everyone to have all the information available before deciding if they'll receive the vaccine or not.

"We believe that if people have the correct information, from a reliable source they will make a right decision as to if they should take the vaccine or not," Simelton said.

You have to register for the information sessions online, or you can call the state or your local NAACP chapter.

An info session will be held on every Wednesday or Thursday this month.