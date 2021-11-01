"My hands are tied": Lawsuits hope to reclaim people's right to choose whether to get COVID vaccine

Several employees at the ULA facility in Decatur are feeling helpless after losing their jobs for not getting the COVID vaccine.

"I know my hands are tied," Brent Vendiver said. "The other coworkers that were turned away like myself this morning are all just sort of in disbelief.They're all kind of wondering if they're going to have a job."

After 16 years on the job, Vendiver is now wondering whether he'll ever return.

"They just basically told me to go home and wait, so I mean, what does that mean? Does that mean you're fired? Does that mean you're not fired? I'm really not sure at this point," Vendiver said.

He says he was placed on administrative leave without pay until ULA reviews his case on why he chose not to get the COVID vaccine.

Employees had until Friday to get their first COVID shot. It's still unclear how many employees may lose their job.

The company says it put its vaccine policy in place to keep employees safe and to follow President Joe Biden's COVID vaccine mandate for federal contractors, but many employees say the policy isn't fair.

"I really don't feel like that was in our best interest. I feel like it was a money decision made by this company, all financial," Vendiver said. "Some of my coworkers that are still at work that were forced against their will to take the vaccination are really regretting their decision now. They really wish they had more time and really wish their job wasn't held in the balance."

Vendiver believes the decision to get the vaccine should be up to a person.

"I don't know who is supposed to look out for us," Vendiver said.

Governor Kay Ivey and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall both filed separate lawsuits against the COVID vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

"The end goal is to overturn what is an unconstitutional action and unlawful action on behalf of the president," Marshall explained.

Marshall says the lawsuit would protect the rights of 25% of the workforce across the country. He hopes the judge quickly files an injunction to provide temporary relief.

"So that we can stop implementation of this executive order until we have the opportunity to fully litigate this in front of a judge," Marshall said.

Vendiver believes it's a step in the right direction.

"I'm hoping everyone is given the freedom to choose because this is America," Vendiver said.

A local attorney says the lawsuit is not likely to succeed.

“They would have to do away with at-will employment and say that mandates on certain vaccinations and things like that, would be dispensed. It would overturn or go against a great weight of previous authority spanning back into the late 1800s," Eric Artrip said.

However, Marshall disagrees.

"The issue of being an at will state frankly is not relevant to the specific allegations in front of the court.The question is whether or not this president through a federal mandate that is otherwise unlawful has the ability to dictate a private employer what to do with their employees," Marshall said.

In other words, the lawsuit isn't looking at companies mandating the vaccine for its employees rather it's looking at whether the president can tell companies what to do with its employees.

No action has been taken on that lawsuit yet, but a summons was filed Monday for the Biden administration.

Marshall adds that he plans to also fight future COVID vaccine mandates that have yet to be implemented.