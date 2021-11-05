Musicals return to Von Braun Center

Friday night is the first time in a year and a half that the Broadway Theatre League can say, "It's showtime!"

The Broadway Theatre League returns to the Von Braun Center for the first time since the pandemic began.

WAAY 31 got a look inside on what you can expect as the curtain goes up Friday night for Jimmy Buffett's "Escape to Margaritaville."

After the concerns of the coronavirus put the musical on hold for 18 months, the Huntsville Broadway Theatre League is excited to give people a chance to sit back, relax, and waste away in Margaritaville.

“We try to make sure you have a great experience, regardless of the show," said Wil Elrick, marketing director for the Broadway Theatre League. "We have drink specials, we’ll greet you at the door — we’re just going to have a fun, fun time.”

Elrick said it will be a night full of entertainment and opportunity to leave all your worries at the door. The entertainment begins before you even get fully into the building, as you'll be greeted at the door by people dressed for the show.

"Escape to Margaritaville" at the VBC has been postponed three times because of the pandemic, and Elrick said he's been receiving calls from patrons wanting to make sure the show would open Friday.

"Someone was on the phone saying, ‘Just making sure it’s going to happen tonight,’ and I’m like, ‘Yes, ma’am, it’s going to happen. We’re going to be here. We’re going to have the same great attitude,’” Elrick said.

He said there will be plenty of areas for people to spread out and practice social distancing while still enjoying the show. There will be five shows this weekend, followed by two other musicals before the end of the year.

Buy tickets by clicking here.