Huntsville music venue closes through 2021 due to coronavirus

The Tangled String Studios at Lowe Mill is closing its music venue through 2021.

The Tangled String said it'll expand its custom guitar business into half of the venue space, and the other half will be available for artists to rent for audio and video work as long as proper safety and health precautions are met.

The owner and operator, Danny Davis, told WAAY 31 it is just too dangerous to have concerts right now.

"It was a lot of fun, but now even trying to put social distance and all the precautions into take, we're not comfortable having people come in," said Davis.

They hope to reopen their concert venue in 2022.