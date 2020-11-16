Muscle Shoals High School moves to remote learning due to coronavirus impact in cafeteria

Muscle Shoals High School is temporarily moving to remote learning due to coronavirus.

This begins Tuesday and lasts through Nov. 30.

Muscle Shoals City Schools Superintendent Chad Holden said Monday morning this is due to a cafeteria worker showing symptoms of coronavirus. He said it is not believed any students were exposed to the worker.

“However, this situation has created significant staffing challenges in the high school cafeteria. Simply put, without cafeteria staff, we cannot serve meals. We do not have enough subs to replace an entire cafeteria staff for the rest of the week,” he said in a Facebook post.

Read the full post below: