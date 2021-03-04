Muscle Shoals City Schools doing remote learning while staff gets coronavirus vaccine

Muscle Shoals City Schools is doing remote learning for part of next week while staff members get their second doses of coronavirus vaccine.

This is for March 9 to March 11. Schools will be open for normal operations on Monday and Friday.

The district says it's been advised by state health and education officials to prepare for the possibility of employees not feeling well the day after getting their second doses.

Teachers will communicate with families about expectations during the remote learning period. They’ll be at schools working and providing instruction to their students at home.