Multiple generations receive second dose of coronavirus vaccine in Lincoln County

Getting the coronavirus vaccine on Monday at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds was quick and simple for one family.

Posted: Feb 1, 2021 7:13 PM
Updated: Feb 1, 2021 8:22 PM
Posted By: Bridget Divers

Multiple generations of one family received their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, including their 100-year-old grandmother.

Getting the vaccine on Monday at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds was quick and simple for this family.

Smith receives the COVID-19 vaccine from the Lincoln County Health Department.

"The process was really easy today. We just got to pull up to a tent, get the vaccine, never have to get out of the car. Wait a few minutes, and now, we're almost ready to go," said April Smith, vaccine recipient.

Smith says she could feel the shot a little more this dose, but the protection against the virus is worth the vaccine.

"It's actually a huge relief that in a week or so, we'll be more protected against the virus," said Smith.

And 100-year-old Inez Daniel did not mind the shot.

"I'm feeling good. I'm feeling alright," said Inez "Granny" Daniel, vaccine recipient.

Daniel's family feels relief now knowing that Granny has that second dose of the vaccine.

"It's just been a struggle with worrying what somebody else may take to her. So, knowing that within a week or so she's going to have a level of protection that even if she does get exposed and gets the virus, it's gonna be just like maybe a few sniffles, it's overwhelming sense of relief," said Smith.

Smith's daughter was one of the family members who got the second dose on Monday.

"It wasn't bad. It was pretty much the same as last time," said Allison Huffman Stewart, vaccine recipient.

Stewart says her Granny did not experience any side effects after the first dose. She says Granny is an inspiration to anyone that meets her.

"So, I think she should be an inspiration to everybody and that she should inspire everyone to go get the vaccine, 'cause if she can do it, really anybody can," said Stewart.

You have to have an appointment to get the vaccine in Lincoln County.

