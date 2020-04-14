Multiple Alabama veterans home residents, employees test positive for coronavirus; 2 deaths reported

Multiple residents and employees have tested positive for coronavirus at Alabama’s state veterans homes.

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs reported its first positive case on April 8 at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City. Now, it’s confirmed 25 residents and 18 staff members at the home tested positive for the virus.

The state says two residents at the home who tested positive for coronavirus, ages 89 and 99, have died.

Two employees at the William F. Green State Veterans Home in Bay Minette also tested positive for the virus.

Right now, visitations at the homes are restricted to only staff, medical personnel and immediate families of residents “facing end-of-life situations,” according to the state.

The state says residents who test positive for the virus are moved to isolation areas inside the homes. Employees who have symptoms of the virus are not allowed into the homes.

As of Tuesday morning, no positive cases are reported at the Huntsville and Pell City state veterans homes.