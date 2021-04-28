Mountain Gap Middle School moves to remote learning after 6 coronavirus cases confirmed, 72 people quarantining

Mountain Gap Middle School is temporarily transitioning to remote learning.

According to the Huntsville City Schools dashboard for coronavirus data, there have been 72 people from the school quarantined in the last 14 days and six positive cases of the virus during that period.

The remote period begins Thursday, Apr. 29 and lasts through Friday, Apr. 30. Students in the school's traditional learning option will return to campus on Monday, May 3.

A statement from Huntsville City Schools Wednesday afternoon said “The district’s Preventative Measures Team worked collaboratively with the school’s leadership team to assess several factors before making the decision to transition to remote learning including the number of positive COVID-19 cases, the number of students and staff members in quarantine, and staffing availability. The Preventative Measures team regularly makes individualized assessments on the needs of each school, and it will continue to monitor the status of all of the district’s schools.”

The school will still serve curbside meals for students on weekdays from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Huntsville City Schools says “instruction will occur as it did during the remote learning period at the beginning of the school year."

You can see the district’s coronavirus dashboard here.