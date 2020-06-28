Clear

Mothers share their experiences about giving birth during the Coronavirus pandemic

Two women we talked to said they were only allowed to have one person with them and that person had to get their temperature checked every time they left the building and came back.

We are learning what it's like for women to give birth during the Coronavirus pandemic.

WAAY 31 spoke to two mothers who had their babies at Huntsville Hospital within the last month.

At Huntsville Hospital, several precautions are still in place for every patient, including expecting mothers.

Two women we talked to said they were only allowed to have one person with them and that person had to get their temperature checked every time they left the building and came back.

"Nine months ago when I found out I was pregnant, did not think this was something I would be dealing with," said mother, Julie Henninger.

Three weeks ago, mother Julie Henninger gave birth to her baby boy.

"It was just a little nerve racking not knowing what to expect in having to go to the hospital after being quarantined for so long," said Henninger.

She and another new mom, Anna Blevins, didn't ever imagine they'd have to give birth during a pandemic.

"A lot of the things that I wanted to do as a first time mom, like birthing classes and hospital tours, that was all cancelled," said Blevins.

Both women say employees at Huntsville Hospital took precautions to keep them safe.

"Everybody had masks on, all my nurses. So really it was just my husband and I, a couple nurses and my doctor in there at the time of delivery," said Henninger.

"You'd have one visitor. Both people, myself and my visitor had to have our temperatures checked before entering the hospital," said Blevins.

Henninger and Blevins say their family members couldn't come see their babies in the hospital.

"It was kind of hard to not have visitors and meet the baby right away," said Henninger.

"There was no one there, it was really eerie," said Blevins.

Both women say while they didn't have a traditional delivery, they are just happy everyone is safe.

"Yes, I am sad that I missed them, such as the baby shower and stuff like that, but like I said, at the end of the day, none of it matters because she's here and she's healthy," said Blevins.

Both women say they had to wear masks whenever they left their recovery rooms, and their husbands had to do the same.

