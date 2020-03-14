Morgan County senior citizen centers closed due to coronavirus

After learning of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long decided to close the county’s eight senior citizen centers, according to a news release.

The release:

“We are taking these precautionary measures for safety, Long said. “Beginning Monday, March 16th all the centers will be closed until further notice.”

Senior citizens usually gather Monday through Friday at each center where they are served lunch.

Staff will still provide lunch for seniors to pick up, but they cannot remain at the facilities, Long said.

“Our senior population is the most vulnerable to this disease and that’s why we are closing the centers to lower their risk for contracting the virus,” said Long. “We don’t want a crowd to gather at the centers. They may go to pick up meals only, and our staff will continue to deliver meals to those who are homebound. We are urging all our residents to continue to wash their hands and sanitize. While we’re hoping for the best we must do what we can to keep everyone safe.”