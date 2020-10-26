Morgan County sees spike in coronavirus cases

Morgan County is seeing another spike in coronavirus cases.

Officials said Monday morning that 130 new positive cases were diagnosed between Oct. 23 and Oct. 26.

WAAY 31 spoke to a representative at Decatur-Morgan Hospital to learn what plans are in place and why they are starting to see patients who are sicker and younger.

The hospital has 39 coronavirus patients currently, and that number could increase. That's why it is already preparing for them.

"There are several different scenarios that make up the surge plan. So, if it's ICU beds that we're looking for, then we have a plan to convert other rooms in the hospital to be ICU beds," said Service Line Director of In-Patient Nursing at Decatur-Morgan Hospital Bryan Vest.

Vest says that if there is an influx of patients beyond the hospital's capacity, other hospitals can help.

"We're a member of the Huntsville Hospital Health System, so we would look to the system hospitals for help with placing patients," said Vest.

To avoid a coronavirus surge at the hospitals, Vest says that people shouldn't wait too long before going to their doctor.

"We are seeing a lot of COVID patients. We're also seeing sick, really sick patients right now and we believe that is a phenomenon that's happening because folks are waiting way too long into their illness before they seek medical attention. Therefore, they're ending up in the ICU as well," Vest said.

Vest says the hospital has seen more younger patients now than at the start of the pandemic.

"And we've seen a few young folks that have been admitted to the hospital. Most of those that are admitted and are really sick also have comorbidities as well. Obesity being the number one that we see with a lot of young folks that are having issues, respiratory issues," said Vest.

Vest says he is proud of the staff at Decatur-Morgan Hospital but also says they are tired and fatigued from working during the pandemic.

Make sure to wear your mask, social distance and wash your hands as the colder months start approaching to help stop a coronavirus surge.