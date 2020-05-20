Morgan County restaurant says coronavirus-inspired safety protocols here to stay

Restaurants in Morgan County told WAAY 31 the new safety protocols in place aren't going anywhere anytime soon

"It will definitely be a standard," Josh Moore, the manager at B.B. Perrin's Sports Grille, said.

The restaurant makes it pretty hard to miss what exactly those safety protocols are because they are taped on all the doors of the restaurant.

Moore said even with these protocols in place business has kept steady and customers say they feel safe eating here.

"Sanitation at all times in between each guest of course and seating every other seat practicing the social distancing of course - every other table only operating at 50 percent capacity," he said.

Moore said plenty of customers have taken advantage

"More so then I think we initially expected," he said.

"Regulars of course and people wanting to get out and see and be seen I suppose after being at home for so long," Moore said.

Customers at the restaurant told me WAAY 31 they felt safe eating here and feel the restaurant is doing what it takes to stay clean.

Moore says even though from now on things will look a bit differently in here, he's happy to provide a nice safe environment for his customers to eat out again.

The restaurant is also asking customers not to step inside if they've recently traveled outside of the country or have coronavirus symptoms like a fever sore throat or runny nose.

It's just another way they're working to keep the restaurant as healthy as possible.