Morgan County rapist, Marshall County murderer die; both test positive for coronavirus

The Alabama Department of Corrections announced Monday that two inmates with ties to North Alabama have died while in custody, and that both tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the department, Danny Charles Cunningham, 68, died Monday.

He was serving two sentences out of Morgan County – 20 years for sexual abuse and 25 years for rape.

Cunningham was being held at Hamilton Aged and Infirmed with “multiple chronic preexisting medical conditions,” the department said.

He was transferred to a hospital on Dec. 5 after showing symptoms of coronavirus. He tested positive for coronavirus and stayed in the hospital until he died.

Larry Gene Knight, 72, died Dec. 12 at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville, according to the department. He was serving a life sentence for murder out of Marshall County.

Knight was in the facility’s infirmary for “ongoing treatment of his end-stage, pre-existing medical conditions,” the department said. An autopsy uncovered that he was positive for coronavirus.