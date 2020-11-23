Morgan County leads the state for per capita coronavirus cases

Coronavirus cases are spiking across North Alabama, but Morgan County leads the entire state for per capita cases.

And officials worry it could get worse.

Just overnight, the county added 73 new positive coronavirus cases.

And people in Decatur are worried about the rise in cases as more and more people around them get the virus.

"You know, I'm kind of worried all the time," said Jerry Miller.

Miller works at Emiron Music in Dectaur. He says coronavirus has impacted the store's customers.

"We've seen several of our customers, they've died just in the past few months because of the COVID," said Miller.

Miller says that his church cancelled services on Sunday because of several positive coronavirus cases.

"We had some people in our church that have come down with COVID, but there are other people that we thought had COVID that they've tested negative, so we decided to not have church," Miller said.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling says large gatherings and indoor sporting events are helping spread the virus.

"It seems that congregate gatherings are having an impact on our cases. So, you'll get one person that is positive, and then, they don't know that they're positive yet, and then, it starts to spread and here we go," said Bowling.

Bowling believes that people in Morgan County are taking the virus seriously.

"What I'm hearing, it seems that most are taking this very serious. They don't want to, one they don't want to be sick, two they don't want to be isolated for 14 days, they don't want to end up in the hospital," said Bowling.

Decatur Morgan Hospital has 50 inpatients with six patients in the ICU and one patient on a ventilator.

On Monday, Nov. 23, the new coronavirus unit at the Parkway Campus opened, adding 15 more beds for coronavirus patients in the Decatur Morgan Hospital system.

Morgan County officials are expecting a spike in coronavirus cases after Thanksgiving.