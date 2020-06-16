Morgan County leaders give update on rising coronavirus numbers

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the state.

In Morgan County, there are 126 new cases since last Friday. That brings the total number of cases there to 638.

Health officials told us that's a 54% increase in just two weeks. They told us they believe the spike in cases is from Memorial Day weekend.

At Decatur City Hall, a representative for the Alabama Department of Public Health told us they do not want to see more people getting sick from coronavirus as the summer moves forward.

She says she knows people do not want another statewide shutdown, so they need to wear their masks and keep six feet apart at all times.

"What we need to do is wear our helmets and do the things we need to do. We've got two very, very useful and workable things. We've just got to use them," said Judie Smith.

She told WAAY 31 she understands the frustrations of wearing a mask everywhere, but reminded everyone it's all to keep people safe and out of the hospital.

In Morgan County, the cases keep increasing and community leaders say the reason why is simple, people just aren't following health guidelines.

"We don't have the personnel to stand there and make sure everybody stays six feet apart, so that's where we have to take some personal responsibility," said Morgan County Commissioner Ray Long.

Long says he knows what we're going through is daunting times, but he and Smith want us to get ahead of this virus so Morgan County can get used to its new normal.

To date, there's been nearly 26,000 cases of coronavirus, and nearly 800 deaths statewide, which is something Smith doesn't take lightly and says you shouldn't either.

"We have had 769 deaths. That's 769 too many and those are folks and family members. Those are people that other folks cared about," said Smith.

Smith told us they cannot make people stay home and stay safe, but they hope with the harsh reality of what's going on, people will see this affects everyone.