Morgan County experiencing some lifeguard issues causing pools to adjust hours

A shortage of lifeguards could impact your summer plans at some area swimming pools.

In Morgan County, Point Mallard Waterpark, Carrie Matthews aquatic center, the Decatur Aquadome and the Hartselle pool all have made adjustments to their operating hours to make up for the loss.

WAAY-31 spoke with the marketing director for Point Mallard and Decatur Parks and Recreation.

Even though some of your favorite places to cool down like Point Mallard Water Park are changing their hours a little bit, we were told they came up with a plan to be able to open all the pools to the public this year after being closed for so long during pandemic.

"All of those being city venues, we work our team of lifeguards as one unit. We actively looked at what we could make adjustments on due to our staffing levels and made that so we could still help fit the needs for some of the activities that were being there," said Nicole Belcher.

Nicole Belcher is the marketing director for Point Mallard and she told WAAY-31 at the water park they're closing a bit earlier this year to allow for other life guards to get rest and time off between shifts.

Due to COVID, Belcher said they saw a decrease in hiring and over at the Hartselle pool, the director, Tom Chappell says the same thing.

"We didn't get to open last year, but we're excited to be open and we will be closed on Mondays," said Chappell.

Chappell told us it usually takes about 40 lifeguards to staff the pool but, they came up short with about 35.

The shortage means they won’t be able to give swimming lessons.

"Our lifeguards have to have additional water safety training and instructor training to be able to teach swim lessons, so that was a little problematic getting at it," he said.

Even though the schedules are little different both Chappell and Belcher are just happy to be able to open the gates Memorial Day weekend.

"We are looking forward to celebrating 50 years of this water park being a landmark for not only the city of Decatur but for the state of Alabama," said Belcher.

There will be no changes to the amount of people who come in the water park, but season pass holders will have an all cash-less experience.

There's also new amenities in the park like cabanas that can be used this year.

At the Hartselle pool, they also aren't selling goggles and floaties to accommodate for staffing levels and to keep high-touch items out of reach for the public.

You are welcome to bring your own personal ones though.