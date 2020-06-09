Concerns grow as Morgan County coronavirus cases continue to spike

There are new concerns about coronavirus in Morgan County. It’s seeing North Alabama’s largest spike in numbers as the area re-opens.

The owner of Zoey's Downtown store in Hartselle said they aren't quite back to seeing the number of customers as before the pandemic, and hopes business doesn’t take another hit with the number of coronavirus cases increasing.

"We're concerned about the spike, we don't like the spike but we're business as usual," Janan Downs, the owner of Zoey's Downtown, said.

Downs said the gift shop was allowed to re-open a little more than a month ago, but with the number of coronavirus cases on the rise - so is the stress level.

"There's a slight concern anytime you think something might effect your business," Downs said.

Downs said the store maintains its cleaning and sanitation practices to keep employees safe and make customers feel protected

"We have hand sanitizer, we were prepared for COVID 19 before we ever heard of COVID-19.' Downs said. 'We do the Clorox wipes on the door knobs coming in and going out, we have steps we have railings in here we keep those sanitized," she said.

She said she’ll continue to monitor the cases and abide by any mandates that come out. She hopes they don't have to close again or cut the number of customers inside at the same time.

"Well we hope that doesn't happen, but if it does we'll deal with it," she said.

Downs said the store still operated using curbside pick up when they had to close down for the month and are prepared to do the same if things get worse and they have to shut down again.

As of Tuesday night, there were 429 coronavirus cases and 1 death reported in Morgan County.