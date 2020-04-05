Morgan County Sheriff's Office takes coronavirus precautions when investigating fires

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is investigating what caused a house fire that killed one man and his two small children Sunday morning.

The fire happened around 7 a.m. at a home on Highway 55 East in Falkville.

At the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, investigators say they are taking the recommended precautions by the CDC when responding to fires like this one. They are using hand sanitizer and wearing masks, but they are mainly trying to stand at least six feet apart from each other.

Investigators say when they respond to a fire, they must keep their distance from neighbors and anyone they talk to.

Officials say they are also making sure they are wearing protective gear. They say right now they have enough equipment, but soon they could start running out of masks and gloves.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office also says the heat of the fire kills a lot of germ, but they want to make sure they are being as safe as possible.

"Although everybody is sheltering at home, the calls for law enforcement continue. So, we're on a scene that might take one or two pairs of gloves. We may have to replace our masks. We have to use our hand sanitizer probably multiple times," said Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office tells WAAY 31 right now, it is having inmates at the jail make masks for first responders in the sewing room.