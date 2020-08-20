Morgan County Sheriff's Office seeing more car wrecks after school started

School is in session in Morgan County and the sheriff's office says they're seeing more issues along one stretch of road.

Deputies say they've seen more car wrecks and cases of aggressive driving along the Highway 231 detour since school started August 12.

It's now been about six months since part of the highway shut down after heavy rain and shifting land led large cracks in the road.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says it's had to issue more tickets for speeding and aggressive driving since the first day of school -- and it's asking parents to leave home earlier to they won't be as rushed.

"Passing when they are not supposed to, high rates of speed, aggressive tailgating," said Morgan County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson, Mike Swafford.

Morgan County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Mike Swafford says these are the main issues he's been seeing on the Highway 231 detour since school started.

"We are trying to increase patrols where we can and really we are just asking the public, look, we've almost made it to the end. This thing is going to open up in November or December, let's not have any more accidents," said Swafford.

He says the main problems are near three schools: Union Hill School, Cotaco Elementary School, and Lacey's Springs School.

"Because of the pandemic, because there are fewer people riding buses, we have more cars in those areas in the mornings and the afternoons, these car ride lines have been a little more hectic than usual, so we are really focused on getting people in and out of the parking lot safely while also patrolling the rest of the route," said Swafford.

Swafford says he hopes drivers take their time and when in traffic until Highway 231 reopens.

"We are all in this together. It affects all of us. Give yourself some extra time, slow down, especially in the school zones because, the kids lives, they are counting on you," said Swafford.

Swafford says most crashes are happening at intersections.