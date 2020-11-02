Morgan County Sheriff's Office prepares to keep everyone safe during the election

With the election less than one day away, law enforcement officials across North Alabama are working to make sure this election runs smoothly for everyone.

Inside a polling location, you'll see the enforcement of social distancing and masking if people choose to, but Mike Swafford, a spokesman with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, said deputies will be doing more behind the scenes to keep everyone safe.

“We’re just checking on issues like, are there any issues in that polling precinct, is there any traffic problems, is there anything that we need to be aware of? So, for most voters, it’s going to be the same as normal, just more voters," said Swafford.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office doesn't expect any issues during the election, but Swafford said they're increasing the number of deputies on the roads and rotating through polling locations in case any problems do arise.

“We’re also using this as a training exercise for our teams so that we’re able to over plan, over prepare and just be able to respond to anything that comes about," he said.

Even with the high number of absentee voters, there will still be a large number of people voting in person.

“There’s still a substantial amount that will go to the polls tomorrow. So, we foresee additional traffic, additional voters at each precinct," said Swafford.

If you are voting at a polling location, Swafford says to bring your patience because there may be long lines.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office wants to remind you to call 911 if you have any issues involving security or safety.

Contact your Probate Court Office if you have any problems relating to the election and being able to vote.