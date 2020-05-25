Morgan County Sheriff's Office prepares for more boaters, social distancing on the water

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says it expects more people to be out on the water this summer, after coronavirus forced people to be stuck indoors. The sheriff's office is among them, using the Memorial Day holiday to introduce a new patrol boat to monitor the Tennessee River.

Deputies tell WAAY 31 they are already seeing more boaters on the water earlier than in previous years, and say coronavirus restrictions, like social distancing, come natural out on the water.

"You can easily socially distance yourself out on the water, so that's why we think we saw it pick up sooner than in years past. You can get out here on your boat, with your family, and have a great time, not really interact with anybody," Mike Swafford, with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, said.

Swafford says boaters being surrounded by the waves, and less people, is a natural form of social distancing. Deputies are prepared to see more people on the water, itching to get out of the house.

"The other thing is there really wasn't much you could do while everything was shut down so that pushed people to the water. Thankfully it has all gone well so far," Swafford said.

Gerald New lives in Morgan County, and spent his Memorial Day trying to keep a distance. As he watched many boats fill the Tennessee River, he says he isn't surprised.

"They're just going to be out because people have been in for two months, and everybody is ready to get out," New said.

The year 2019 was one of the state's deadliest years on water. The Morgan County Sheriff's office did not have a patrol boat. This year they do, teaming up with the Morgan County Rescue Squad, Decatur Police, and Alabama State Troopers to keep people safe.

"Coming off of one of the deadliest years in Alabama waterway history, we're extra prepared this year to make sure people have a safe, fun, enjoyable time while they are out there," Swafford said.

Swafford asks people to make sure they have safety equipment on board and sanitize it once it is used. The way of life might be different, but the same water rules apply.

Deputies patrolling the waters will be monitoring boats, making sure they have the necessary safety equipment.