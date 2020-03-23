Morgan County Sheriff's Office explains what you should bring to a storm shelter to protect you from the Coronavirus

We know more about what's being done to keep people safe from both severe weather and the Coronavirus.

With the chance for strong storms on Tuesday, officials are asking people to take some extra precautions as they head to their safe place.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says if people have to go to a shelter, bring hand sanitizer and wipes.

“If a tornado is coming and there’s a storm shelter nearby, I’m going to go to the storm shelter because I know everyone is worried about the Coronavirus right now but you have to think about your life first," said resident Daniel King.

Daniel King says the coronavirus isn't going to stop him from using a storm shelter in an emergency situation.

“There’s a possibility you can get the coronavirus and end up being good but you’re not going to survive a tornado," said King.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says it's always important to stay weather-aware.

“You should have a plan in place, whether that’s going to a neighbors house that has a basement or a friend's house that’s more secure," said Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

If you do end up at a storm shelter, there are some things you should do to protect yourself and others.

“If you are sick or you have symptoms, wear a mask, people can wear gloves, cover your cough," said Swafford.

King says he hopes people take the recommendations seriously.

“There’s really no way around being close to each other in that kind of a spot, but I guess try not to cough on each other and keep your distance," said King.

The sheriff's office says people can bring in cleaning supplies as long as its not more than what would fill a purse.