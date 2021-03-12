Morgan County Sheriff's Office discusses policing in the age of coronavirus

Police officers and sheriff deputies are some of the people who have some of the most interaction with the public.

Although most of them are vaccinated, COVID-19 is not yet in the rearview mirror.

So, how does law enforcement protect themselves from the virus while continuing to keep us safe?

"We're going to be a little more cautious. We're not going to go in unless we have to. Our deputies are going to wear masks when they're in close contact," said Morgan County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Mike Swafford.

While serving an arrest warrant for shooting into a house, Morgan County sheriff's deputies still have to keep the public safe, even during a pandemic. In the past, they might storm a house looking for the suspect. Now, they coax him outside.

In this case, the person wanted wasn't home. But, dad told deputies where to find him.

It doesn't matter who deputies are talking to, though. They still have COVID in mind, especially when you never know what's on the other side of that door.

"If they're masked up, if they're sweating, or they'll even tell you, especially if it's police, because they don't want contact," said Chief Deputy Alan Host.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has made the vaccine available to anyone in the department who wants it. More than 50% took it.

But, all deputies still mask up in most situations, like traffic stops, for instance. That's because vaccinated people can still be carriers.

"And it's going through stages. What we did today is not the same thing that we did in June of last year," said Swafford.

The sheriff's office says it's been lucky when it comes to keeping COVID-19 out of the jail. Chief Deputy Host says a few staff members there caught the virus, but they were able to catch it early and prevent any widespread outbreaks like other county jails have seen.