Morgan County Sheriff’s Office closes administrative offices due to coronavirus

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says its administrative offices will remain closed until Monday, Nov. 16 due to a possible coronavirus exposure.
This does not affect the Morgan County Jail, which has not had a positive case of coronavirus, as of Wednesday.
The following services are available online:
- Video Visitation: https://jailfunds.com/
- Inmate funds can be deposited online: https://jailfunds.com/
- Conceal Carry Permits can be applied for and renewed online: http://bit.ly/ConcealCarryPermits
If you have questions, you can reach the sheriff’s office at the following contacts:
- Sheriff's Office: 256.351.4800
- County Jail: 256.351.4825
- Emergency Dispatch: 911
- Non-Emergency Dispatch: 256.350.4613
- Email: publicrelations@morgancountysheriffal.gov