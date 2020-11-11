Morgan County Sheriff’s Office closes administrative offices due to coronavirus

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says its administrative offices will remain closed until Monday, Nov. 16 due to a possible coronavirus exposure.

This does not affect the Morgan County Jail, which has not had a positive case of coronavirus, as of Wednesday.

The following services are available online:

Video Visitation: https://jailfunds.com/

Inmate funds can be deposited online: https://jailfunds.com/

Conceal Carry Permits can be applied for and renewed online: http://bit.ly/ConcealCarryPermits

If you have questions, you can reach the sheriff’s office at the following contacts: