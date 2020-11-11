Morgan County Sheriff's Administrative is closed because of COVID-19

The Morgan County Sheriff's Administrative Office will be shut down until at least Monday due to potential exposure to the coronavirus.

Currently, three people associated with the sheriff's office have tested positive. Two work in the administrative office and one is part of the sheriff's office patrol team.

WAAY 31 learned the only things really impacted by the closure is people won't be able to come into the office to get a report or their concealed carry permit in person. The sheriff's office said this will not impact deputies' ability to respond to anyone who needs their help.

“If they need us, we’ll be there quickly," said Morgan County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson, Mike Swafford.

While the Morgan County Sheriff's Administrative Office will be closed until at least Friday to sanitize the building, the county's patrol division is in a separate location and will be operating as normal.

Swafford said the coronavirus won't stop deputies from keeping Morgan County safe.

“What the public sees out on the road and throughout the county, there’s no change there. So, public safety continues to remain the same," he said.

Everyone's had to learn to adapt to new ways in 2020, and the sheriff's office is no exception.

“Our job doesn’t stop. We still have to do it, but we have to do it in safe ways where we can," said Swafford.

The Administrative Office plans to reopen on Monday.

The county jail is not impacted by these coronavirus cases and the jail is currently free of coronavirus.